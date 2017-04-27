Bomb Threat Closes Getty Museum Briefly

The Getty Museum in Brentwood was closed for several hours April 18, following a telephoned bomb threat.

The threatening phone call was received about 2:50 p.m. at the museum at 1200 Getty Center Drive in the Sepulveda Pass area.

The museum issued a statement following the threat, saying, “We are working closely with the LAPD, which, in an abundance of caution, has asked us to close the Getty Center early and begin moving visitors from the site.”

Officers were sent to the scene, but a bomb squad was not immediately activated, according to Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Media Relations Section.

Police concluded their investigation by 6 p.m. and the museum opened the following morning on schedule.