uclahealth.org
Home » Brentwood » Archer Beach Volleyball Battles for IBVL Playoff Spot

Archer Beach Volleyball Battles for IBVL Playoff Spot

by: Category: Brentwood, Education, News, Sports Leave a comment A+ / A-
Archer

Senior Sophie Smythe makes a diving save in front of the Marion Davies Guest House at the Annenberg.

The Archer School for Girls volleyball team, which practices and plays matches at the Annenberg Community Beach House, has compiled its best beach volleyball team in the last five years, and the depth and knowledge will be put to the test this season in the always rugged Westside Division of the 80-school Interscholastic Beach Volleyball League (IBVL).

Archer, only three games into an eight game league schedule, lost close matches to Marymount High School (Los Angeles) and Notre Dame Academy (West Los Angeles) while claiming victory over Wildwood School (Santa Monica) in straight sets. The top duo of senior Sophie Smythe and junior Locke Luhnow lead the 16-player roster. Archer is on pace to qualify for the IBVL playoffs, which begin on May 8.

 

 

Archer Beach Volleyball Battles for IBVL Playoff Spot Reviewed by on . [caption id="attachment_124819" align="alignnone" width="640"] Senior Sophie Smythe makes a diving save in front of the Marion Davies Guest House at the Annenbe [caption id="attachment_124819" align="alignnone" width="640"] Senior Sophie Smythe makes a diving save in front of the Marion Davies Guest House at the Annenbe Rating: 0
Leave a comment

Tags :

Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Reddit

About Kelly Hartog

smmirror.wpengine.com

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

All Rights Reserved ©2016 Mirror Media Group

scroll to top