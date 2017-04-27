Archer Beach Volleyball Battles for IBVL Playoff Spot

The Archer School for Girls volleyball team, which practices and plays matches at the Annenberg Community Beach House, has compiled its best beach volleyball team in the last five years, and the depth and knowledge will be put to the test this season in the always rugged Westside Division of the 80-school Interscholastic Beach Volleyball League (IBVL).

Archer, only three games into an eight game league schedule, lost close matches to Marymount High School (Los Angeles) and Notre Dame Academy (West Los Angeles) while claiming victory over Wildwood School (Santa Monica) in straight sets. The top duo of senior Sophie Smythe and junior Locke Luhnow lead the 16-player roster. Archer is on pace to qualify for the IBVL playoffs, which begin on May 8.