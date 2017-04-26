The Paley Center for Media Presents: An Evening With One Day at a Time as Part of the 2017 PaleyLive LA Spring Season on Thursday, May 4

On Thursday, May 4 , The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills will host a special screening and conversation with the cast and creative team of the Netflix hit One Day at a Time. One Day at a Time, Netflix and Sony Pictures Television’s inspired update of the classic 70’s-era sitcom, has received well-deserved praise from audiences and critics alike. Featuring an incredible ensemble of actors and a brilliant creative team led by Executive Producer Norman Lear and Showrunners Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce, the series is at once timeless and decidedly of the moment. The series introduces the Alvarez family including single mom “Penelope” (Justina Machado), a nurse and Afghanistan veteran; daughter “Elena” (Isabella Gomez); son “Alex” (Marcel Ruiz); and Penelope’s mother “Lydia” (Rita Moreno), along with their building superintendent, “Schneider” (Todd Grinnell). Together they bring to life one of the most heartfelt and consistently funny series on television today. PaleyLive programs are known for offering television fans the rare opportunity to engage with the cast and creative teams of their favorite programs in exclusive events held at the Paley Center’s New York and Beverly Hills locations. All PaleyLive programs are selected by the Paley Center to not only expand society’s understanding of the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, but also for their ability to educate and entertain the public. For more information, panel updates, and to purchase tickets please visit paley.me/oneday.