Metro Expo Line Sustains Damage

A Metro Expo Line train sustained some damage Wednesday to the system that delivers electricity to the locomotive, resulting in some “significant” delays to rush hour service, authorities said.

The problem was reported about 5:30 a.m., when an Expo Line train that was southbound at Flower and 18th streets experienced damage to its pantograph system, which connects atop the train to the overhead electrical wire system, according to Metro.

Metro implemented single-track operations for the Blue Line and Expo Line into the 7th Street/Metro Center Station.

Some Blue/Expo Line trains were being turned back southbound to relieve congestion.

Shuttle bus operations have been requested, with customers being directed to use alternate service on the Silver Line south from 7th Street/Metro Center Station.

“This incident is expected to cause significant delays to the Blue Line/Expo Line morning rush hour service,” Metro said. “Station announcements are being made systemwide. We have customer information specialists are now in place assisting customers.”