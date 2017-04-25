High Winds Blow Through the City

High winds again blew across the Southland Tuesday.

The National Weather Service attributed the gusty winds to weak frontal systems passing to the north of the region and said they’d last much of the week.

A wind advisory denoting winds or gusts of at least 35 miles per hour will be in effect until 3 a.m. Wednesday in the Antelope Valley and on Santa Catalina Island. In the L.A. County portion of the San Gabriel Mountains and in the Santa Clarita Valley, the advisory will remain in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday.

In the Antelope Valley and the San Gabriels, winds are blowing at between 20 and 35 miles per hour, gusting at up to 50 mph, according to an NWS statement. in the Santa Clarita Valley and on Santa Catalina, winds of between 20 and 30 mph were recorded, along with 40-mph gusts.

Strong winds were also blowing where no advisory was in effect, including the San Fernando Valley, beach cities, metropolitan L.A., Downtown Los Angeles and the Hollywood Hills. The wind in those areas was blowing at between 15-25 mph with gusts of up to 40 mph.

The NWS forecast partly cloudy skies Tuesday and highs of 60 degrees Fahrenheit on Mount Wilson; 69 in Lancaster; 70 in Palmdale and at LAX; 71 in Avalon; 75 in Saugus, Long Beach and Downtown L.A.; 76 in Pasadena and Burbank; 78 in San Gabriel; and 79 in Woodland Hills.

Sunny skies were forecast in Orange County, along with highs of 67 in Laguna Beach and San Clemente; 68 in Newport Beach; 72 in mission Viejo; 75 in Irvine; 78 in Yorba Linda and Anaheim; and 79 in Fullerton.

Temperatures will rise by several degrees beginning Wednesday. Downtown L.A. will be five degrees higher than Tuesday and the San Fernando Valley, 9 degrees higher.