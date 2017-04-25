April 25 Declared “La La Land” Day by Mayor Garcetti

Tuesday will be declared “La La Land” day in Los Angeles by Mayor Eric Garcetti in honor of the film, which received six Academy Awards and prominently featured many tinseltown locales.

In a ceremony in the forecourt at City Hall, Garcetti plans to appear with the film’s director, Damien Chazelle, composer Justin Hurwitz, production designers David and Sandy Wasco, choreographer Mandy Moore and jewelry designer Kyle Chan to make the declaration before aerial dancers will perform a medley of dances inspired by the film high up on the facade of City Hall.

The film is a modern musical starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as two Hollywood nobodies who fall in love while trying to make their dreams come true. The film prominently features many L.A. locales, including the Griffith Park Observatory, the Angels Flight railway and the Grand Central Market.

“La La Land” received six Oscars at the 89th Academy Awards, including Chazelle for best director, Hurwitz for best original score, and the Wascos for best production design, but also famously had the best picture trophy taken away during the ceremony after it was mistakenly declared the winner by presenter Faye Dunaway instead of “Moonlight.”