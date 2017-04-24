“The Fate of the Furious” Burns Rubber Through the Box Office

“The Fate Of The Furious” burned rubber through the North American cineplex ticket windows again this weekend.

The eighth installment of the “Fast And Furious” theme was on track to deal $38.7 million in weekend sales in the United States and Canada, according to studio accountants at Universal.

“The Boss Baby” was on track to be second place again, with a weekend haul of $12.8 million predicted. This was its fourth weekend of exhibition, with nearly $137 million in overall receipts predicted for its four-week run to date.

And the “Beauty and The Beast ” juggernaut rolled on, with the Disney feature predicted to sell $10 million in tickets this weekend. Over six weeks, it has amassed $471 million in Disney dollars domestically.

A rare documentary cracked the top five this weekend, as Disney Nature’s “Born In China” was predicted to debut with $5.1 million in ticket sales. It is a journey through China with three animal families, the studio said.

Rounding out the 10 most-popular movies this week, as estimated by the studios, were “Going In Style” ($5 million), “Smurfs: The Lost Village” ($4.9 million), “Unforgettable” (debuting with $4.8 million), “Gifted” ($4.5 million), “The Promise” (debuting with $4 million) and “The Lost City Of Z” ($2.1 million).