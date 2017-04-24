uclahealth.org
Home » News » Business » Case Management Conference is Scheduled Against Michael Jackson’s Estate

Case Management Conference is Scheduled Against Michael Jackson’s Estate

by: Category: Business, Community Calendar, hollywood, News Leave a comment A+ / A-

A case management conference is scheduled in Sharad Chandra Patel’s lawsuit against Michael Jackson’s estate. Patel, the father of the late Raju Patel, alleges he’s been denied the opportunity to make a tribute film to Jackson under a contract his son had with the late singer. Patel wants to enforce a creditor’s claim that the estate rejected. Dept. M, Santa Monica Courthouse, 1725 Main St. Contact: court clerk, (310) 255-1846.

465988507

Case Management Conference is Scheduled Against Michael Jackson’s Estate Reviewed by on . A case management conference is scheduled in Sharad Chandra Patel's lawsuit against Michael Jackson's estate. Patel, the father of the late Raju Patel, alleges A case management conference is scheduled in Sharad Chandra Patel's lawsuit against Michael Jackson's estate. Patel, the father of the late Raju Patel, alleges Rating: 0
Leave a comment

Tags :

Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Reddit

About Staff Report

smmirror.wpengine.com

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

All Rights Reserved ©2016 Mirror Media Group

scroll to top