A case management conference is scheduled in Sharad Chandra Patel’s lawsuit against Michael Jackson’s estate. Patel, the father of the late Raju Patel, alleges he’s been denied the opportunity to make a tribute film to Jackson under a contract his son had with the late singer. Patel wants to enforce a creditor’s claim that the estate rejected. Dept. M, Santa Monica Courthouse, 1725 Main St. Contact: court clerk, (310) 255-1846.
Case Management Conference is Scheduled Against Michael Jackson’s Estate
