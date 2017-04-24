Host Phil Brock travels to Palisades Park and interviews Susan Foxley of Foxley Fitness. The long-time yoga instructor provides yoga classes and individual instruction for people of all ages. Brock inquires about her yoga practice, types of people who do yoga with her, and about her time as a Santa Monica resident.
Brock On Your Block: Meet Susan Foxley and Foxley Fitness
Brock On Your Block: Meet Susan Foxley and Foxley Fitness Reviewed by Michael Ray on . Host Phil Brock travels to Palisades Park and interviews Susan Foxley of Foxley Fitness. The long-time yoga instructor provides yoga classes and individual inst Host Phil Brock travels to Palisades Park and interviews Susan Foxley of Foxley Fitness. The long-time yoga instructor provides yoga classes and individual inst Rating: 0