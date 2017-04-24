uclahealth.org
Art Thrives at Bergamont Station Arts Complex during First-Ever “Spring Fling”

A milestone was reached at the Bergamont Station Arts Complex as the first ever complex-wide event, Spring Fling was hosted. More than 40 galleries, participated, with artists, live music and a growing turnout of guests.

Music Credits:
A WAY FOR ME by Nicolai Heidlas Music https://soundcloud.com/nicolai-heidlas
Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b…
Music provided by Audio Library https://youtu.be/Q-yp9a8gKD8

