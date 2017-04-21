Online Petition to Stop Five-City Tour of Bill O’Reilly Passes 20,000 Signatures

An online petition calling for the cancellation of a five-city tour by former Fox News Channel host Bill O’Reilly, including a Dec. 16 appearance at Honda Center in Anaheim, surpassed 20,000 signatures Thursday.

The petition calls on the venues to the cancel the appearances on “The Spin Stops Here Tour” “and show the country they do not support sexual harassment in the workplace.” It had received 20,364 signatures as of 9 p.m. Thursday.

Officials with Honda Center could not be immediately reached for comment.

The parent company of Fox News Channel announced Wednesday O’Reilly would not be returning to the cable news channel. O’Reilly has denied any wrongdoing, and said he parted ways with the network “due to completely unfounded claims.”

The petition is available at www.thepetitionsite.com/771/673/429/ .