Man in his 50’s Critically Injured in Hit-and-Run Collision

A man in his 50s was critically injured early Thursday when he was struck in a hit-and-run collision in downtown Los Angeles, police said.

The collision was reported at 12:05 a.m. near the intersection of Sixth Street and Towne Avenue, said a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Traffic Bureau.

The victim was crossing Sixth Street in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle that sped from the location, police said.

“Within minutes, witnesses noticed the vehicle return to the scene and pass the fallen victim,” according to a police statement. “The driver again left the scene eastbound on Sixth Street and then made a left turn onto Stanford Avenue.”

A witness on a scooter followed the vehicle to Stanford Avenue and Fifth Street and exchanged words with the driver, who again drove off, police said, adding that the witness obtained the vehicle’s license plate number.

Paramedics took the victim to County-USC Medical Center for treatment of severe head and body trauma, according to the LAPD.

“The victim’s identity is unknown,” police said.

The driver was described only as being a man in his 50s. The vehicle was described as a black 2007 four-door Cadillac CTS with the license plate number 5YTE203.

Anyone with information about the collision was urged to contact detectives with the LAPD’s Central Traffic Division at (213) 833-3713 or Detective Robert Palma at (213) 486-0767.

After-hours and weekend calls should be directed to the Central Traffic Division watch commander at (213) 486-3713. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $50,000.