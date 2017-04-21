65-Unit Affordable Housing Complex Opens in Hollywood

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for PATH Metro Villas, a new 65-unit complex in Hollywood that will be for the homeless or those in need of affordable housing.

UnitedHealthcare is the largest investor in the development with $12 million put into the project as part of a nationwide initiative since 2011 where it has dedicated over $350 million to help construct affordable housing.

“Metro Villas is an important investment to connect people struggling with homelessness with safe, quality, housing and health services that will help them live healthier lives,” said Rob Falkenberg, CEO of UnitedHealthcare of California. “This project brings together many partners in our community to help create innovative solutions to housing and better health.”

The project is scheduled to be completed in 2018.

“Today’s groundbreaking is the culmination of many years of hard work and planning,” said Amy Anderson, executive director of PATH Ventures. “We are extremely grateful for the support we have received from so many partners whose passion will help create this beautiful, high-quality housing community that will serve some of the most vulnerable in Los Angeles.”