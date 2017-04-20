uclahealth.org
SHARK FRENZY @ PACIFIC PARK

The Tilt-a-whirl at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier has received a new look. The updated look is thanks to a creative concept by VENT, and an artistic redesign by Santa Monica’s DJ Neff. The new look comes with a new name, Shark Frenzy. Guests now sit in the open jaws of iconic sharks.

