Rams Claim Tre’ Jackson from Patriots

The Los Angeles Rams claimed guard Tre’ Jackson on waivers from the New England Patriots Wednesday, the third potential new starter on their offensive line.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 320-pound Jackson played 13 games for the Patriots as a rookie in 2015, starting nine, after being chosen in the fourth round of the NFL draft from Florida State.

Jackson spent the entire 2016 season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list because of a knee injury.

The Rams had previously signed three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth and John Sullivan, the Minnesota Vikings starting center from 2009-2014.

The Rams also announced on Wednesday they had waived defensive back Kevin Short, who had been on their practice squad in December.