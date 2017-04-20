Man Shoots Girlfriend, Takes Own Life

A Pacific Palisades man shot and killed a former girlfriend and then took his own life, authorities said Wednesday.

Whitney Jade Washuta was shot in the upper body at 8:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 8700 block of Rosewood Avenue, near Robertson and Beverly boulevards. The 25-year-old West Hollywood resident died at the scene, said coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.