uclahealth.org
Home » Westside TV » WAKE UP WITH THE WAVES @ THE SANTA MONICA PIER

WAKE UP WITH THE WAVES @ THE SANTA MONICA PIER

by: Category: Westside TV Leave a comment A+ / A-

The ongoing concert series, “Wake Up With the Waves” at the Santa Monica Pier is now in its 10th year. This year includes feature performances from students of the “School Of Rock.” The performance series concludes May 20th.

Music Credits:
Burning by Miste (Official) https://soundcloud.com/miste-s
Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b…
Music provided by Audio Library https://youtu.be/AhiG2eY8x4U

WAKE UP WITH THE WAVES @ THE SANTA MONICA PIER Reviewed by on . The ongoing concert series, "Wake Up With the Waves" at the Santa Monica Pier is now in its 10th year. This year includes feature performances from students of The ongoing concert series, "Wake Up With the Waves" at the Santa Monica Pier is now in its 10th year. This year includes feature performances from students of Rating: 0
Leave a comment

Tags :

Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Reddit

About Michael Ray

smmirror.wpengine.com

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

All Rights Reserved ©2016 Mirror Media Group

scroll to top