uclahealth.org
Home » News » Trump Supporters Hold Rally in Westwood

Trump Supporters Hold Rally in Westwood

by: Category: News, Politics, Westwood Leave a comment A+ / A-

Trump

Around 20 supporters of President Donald Trump held a rally outside the Federal Building in Westwood on April 14, in a show of solidarity for the President.

Among the attendees were Veterans and Latinos for Trump who all said they continue to support Trump’s policies.

Supporter Jacob Ellenhorn told ABC 7 that it wasn’t easy being a Trump supporter in Los Angeles.

“The city is completely blue,” he said. “It’s a Democratic stronghold. But I think that there’s also kind of a strength that was given to conservative voices because Trump is the president, Republicans are in control of the three branches of government right now. That really helped and emboldened a lot of people.”

Trump Supporters Hold Rally in Westwood Reviewed by on . Around 20 supporters of President Donald Trump held a rally outside the Federal Building in Westwood on April 14, in a show of solidarity for the President. Amo Around 20 supporters of President Donald Trump held a rally outside the Federal Building in Westwood on April 14, in a show of solidarity for the President. Amo Rating: 0
Leave a comment

Tags :

Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Reddit

About Kelly Hartog

smmirror.wpengine.com

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

All Rights Reserved ©2016 Mirror Media Group

scroll to top