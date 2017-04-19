Trump Supporters Hold Rally in Westwood

Around 20 supporters of President Donald Trump held a rally outside the Federal Building in Westwood on April 14, in a show of solidarity for the President.

Among the attendees were Veterans and Latinos for Trump who all said they continue to support Trump’s policies.

Supporter Jacob Ellenhorn told ABC 7 that it wasn’t easy being a Trump supporter in Los Angeles.

“The city is completely blue,” he said. “It’s a Democratic stronghold. But I think that there’s also kind of a strength that was given to conservative voices because Trump is the president, Republicans are in control of the three branches of government right now. That really helped and emboldened a lot of people.”