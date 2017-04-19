New Offerings at Westfield Century City Mall

Saint Marc Pub-Cafe, Bakery & Cheese Affinage

Already a staple in Huntington Beach, Saint Marc Pub-Café, Bakery & Cheese Affinage, is set to open its second store at Westfield Century City this winter.

The company promises to offer “unpretentious yet sophisticatedly unique hand-crafted food and innovative beverages,” including Saint Marc’s award-winning Ghost of Bloody Mary, which was recently voted “People’s Choice – Most Unique” at the OC Weekly’s Fresh Toast 2017.

CEO Thomas (Mac) McFarland Gregory III said in a statement, “We were approached by Westfield Century City about joining its luxury City Center and gaining access to their more than 22 million annual visitors. It was an invitation we couldn’t pass up…We look forward to the winter opening of Saint Marc Century City and creating more unrivaled guest experiences that can be shared with millions of people each year.”

Among the treats Saint Marc will offer up are a full bacon bar with 11 options of “Bacon Buy the Slice” including garlic parmesan and apple pie-flavored bacon, its famous “Choco Cro” chocolate croissant, the brie griller grilled cheese, meatloaf BLT, A-1 Ahi hot stone, New York strip and garlic fries, sprouts n’ snouts, and Kobe chili cheese fries.

Saint Marc also offers 50 different cheeses sold by the portion, 32 handpicked wines on draught, 32 craft beers in cans, a full bakery and café, as well as an exclusive hidden speakeasy.

There’s also an executive chef’s brunch called “Imbibe at Sunrise,” that includes Nueske’s bacon cinnamon rolls, stuffed French toast, beignets, quiche Lorraine, Bellini Champagne Buckets and syphon coffee cordials.

Randy’s Donuts

The iconic Randy’s Donuts, renowned for its landmark building in Inglewood near LAX, appears to be headed to Westfield Century City this summer. Randy’s offers up everything from plain and chocolate covered donuts to cinnamon rolls and apple fritters. The donuts are all hand made and Randy’s consistently garners accolades and awards for its sweet treats.

Established in 1935, you can’t miss the Inglewood location, with it’s giant donut on top of the roof, and has been used as a backdrop for a variety of film and television shoots.

Cole Haan Reopens

Lifestyle brand and retailer Cole Haan has weathered the renovation storms at the mall and has finally reopened its flagship store.

Inspired by a residential concept of a home, the store will highlight the full range of merchandise including men’s and women’s footwear, apparel, handbags and accessories.

“We are delighted to be part of this monumental makeover of one of the country’s best shopping and lifestyle centers,” said Jack Boys, CEO of Cole Haan. “Los Angeles is our second largest market in the United States and our customers have missed us during the remodel of the center. Our new store concept is a faithful departure from our original store at Century City – both familiar and new. It’s going to be a game-changer for the Cole Haan brand in Hollywoodland.”