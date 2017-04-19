Jane Fonda Buys Century City Townhome for $5.45 million

Jane Fonda handed over a cool $5.45 million in cash for her most recent purchase: a townhome in Century City’s Century Woods, a brand new gated community with only ten residences.

The 79-year-old actress’ new digs span 5,730 square feet, including an open-plan kitchen with a center island, living and dining rooms, an office, three-car garage, and a private elevator, reports the LA Times.

The town home boasts four bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms including staff/guest quarters. The master suite has a balcony that overlooks a central courtyard. There’s also a rooftop terrace with a gas fireplace.