Former NBCUniversal Attorney Joins Constangy, Brooks, Smith and Prophete

The national labor and employment law firm Constangy, Brooks, Smith and Prophete, LLP recently hired three new attorneys at its Century City offices.

Among them is Nestor Barrero, who will be the company’s senior counsel.

Barrero was the former vice president-employment law for NBCUniversal Media, LLC where as corporate counsel he advised business divisions in filmed entertainment, cable, English and Spanish broadcast stations, sports networks, studio operations and theme parks in Hollywood and Orlando.

Barrero will focus on advising entertainment studios and production companies, hotels, retail, restaurants, technology, finance and real estate firms.

The Imagen Foundation twice named Barrero one of the “Most Influential Latinos in Entertainment” in 2007 and 2015.

Ken Sulzer, who leads the firm’s California practices, noted that the firm’s California presence has grown by more than 20 attorneys since the Century City office opened in early 2016, including four attorneys who have joined the firm’s recently opened San Francisco office. “We’ve focused on attracting top-quality, diverse talent,” Sulzer said in a statement. “Nestor’s deep entertainment industry background is a great addition to our capabilities and will help us continue on our path to becoming an employment law powerhouse on the West Coast.”