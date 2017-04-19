uclahealth.org
DigiGirlz Code at Microsoft Century City

On April 12, the Microsoft Store at Century City hosted a YouthSpark DigiGirlz workshop to unite young female students with free and direct access to STEM education and successful female mentors.

Targeted at middle and high school aged students, the workshops provided presentations from accomplished industry professionals, a Q&A session, and hands-on learning during an Hour of Code.

DigiGirlz events are some of Microsoft Store’s most successful workshops. For event registration and more information, call 310.228.3550 or visit, microsoft.com.

