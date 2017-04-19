Aaron B. Bloom to Head TroyGould PC’s Litigation Practice

Century City-based law firm TroyGould PC has chosen Aaron B. Bloom to chair its Litigation practice.

Bloom, an entertainment, intellectual property and real estate litigator, moved his practice to TroyGould three years ago from Greenberg Glusker. Often referred to as a “lawyer’s lawyer,” Bloom has served as lead trial counsel in bench and jury trials, and he has never lost a trial.

In a statement Bloom said, “I look forward to building on the firm’s distinguished history of providing top-notch legal service while identifying new, sophisticated ways to add value to our clients.”

In addition to his work at TroyGould, Bloom serves on the board of directors (and served three terms as president) of the Jewish Free Loan Association, and last year received the group’s Nathan Shapell Memorial Lifetime Commitment Award. He is also on the board of directors (and served two terms as president) of the Housing Rights Center, and has provided pro bono legal services through Bet Tzedek, including securing benefits for Holocaust survivors and protecting tenants from wrongful evictions.