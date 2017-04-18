Lighthouse Medical Missions serves 20 years in Africa in 2017

Santa Monica Pediatrician Bob Hamilton has been leading medical teams on short-term relief trips since 1987. Lighthouse Medical Missions has conducted 26 mission trips serving over 65,000 people…and as the team leader and lead pediatrician he works with hundreds of babies on each trip.

His team of 12 just returned from the Gambia where they met with the new President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, and dined with the First Lady the next day. Barrow expressed thanks to Dr. Hamilton for the work his team is doing and the Fist Lady would like to see continued health care improvements in The Gambia. The team worked in the village of Tanji from April 3-7, treating thousands of people.

Lighthouse Medical Missions gather doctors and nurses from around the U.S. to provide much needed health care to the sick and suffering people in some of the poorest nations on earth. Funds are raised through his flagship fundraiser Walk To Africa. In it’s 9th year now, to be held on May 6th, in Santa Monica, CA. For more information, visit www.walktoafrica.com.