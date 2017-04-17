Vegetarian Snack Found to Have Peanuts In It Is Being Recalled

A vegetarian snack made by a South Bay company may have small amounts of peanuts in it, and is being voluntarily recalled Sunday. The firm, Beyond Meat, says the unlisted peanuts were detected in some of its Feisty Crumbles snacks sold in Southern California.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the snacks, the company said.

“The company has promptly initiated detailed investigation into all the incoming raw materials to identify the potential source of contamination, and will take all steps necessary to ensure that this was an isolated incident,” said a company spokesperson in a news release.

The nut allergy recall affects 5 pound bags with Universal Product Code 852629004415 and the best by dates of either 20170203T or 20170209T; and 11 ounce bags with UPC 852629004613 and the best by date of 20170202T.

There is no indication from Beyond Meat that the product cannot be eaten by persons without nut allergies.

Consumers who have purchased the Feisty Crumbles from above lots are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Beyond Meat at [email protected] , or call (866) 756-4112 during weekday business hours.