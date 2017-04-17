uclahealth.org
Pet Health Fair @ HealthySpot in Santa Monica, California

Pet Health Fair @ HealthySpot in Santa Monica, California

The HealthySpot in Santa Monica hosted its annual health fair. Attendees of the fair had access to plenty of dog-related booths. From nail trimming to consultations, the event brought together canines and their human companions.

