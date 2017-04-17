Man Shot in Palms Parking Lot Identified

A man who was shot to death in a Palms area parking lot was identified Sunday by the coroner’s office, as Los Angeles police continue searching for two suspects.

The shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. Friday in a CVS Pharmacy parking lot in at Sepulveda and National boulevards, police said. Officers arriving at the scene found the victim, 23-year-old Antonio Cornwell, lying in the parking lot, where paramedics pronounced him dead from gunshot wounds.

Witness reporting seeing a suspect with an olive complexion fleeing in a dark, compact SUV going northbound through the parking lot, police said.

LAPD West Bureau homicide detectives asked anyone with information about the shooting to call them at (213) 382-9470. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS. All tips can be made anonymously.