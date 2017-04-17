uclahealth.org
2nd Annual Greens Festival at Virginia Avenue Park in Santa Monica, California

The second annual Greens Festival took place at Virginia Avenue Park in Santa Monica California. Ecology education, hands on exhibits as well as crafts for youth and families were available throughout the afternoon.

