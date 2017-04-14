Barbra Streisand’s Birthday Celebration To Benefit Project Angel Food

For the 19th year Clifford Bell will direct acclaimed singers from the worlds of Broadway, cabaret and television who are joining together to celebrate the 75th birthday of Barbra Streisand in an exciting theatrical event to benefit Project Angel Food.

“Our Name is Barbra 2017” will be held for one night only on Sunday, April 23 at 7 p.m., at the Prospect Theatre.

Special guests include Mary Wilson of the Supremes, Jodi Burnett Mandel, Songwriter Allan Rich, and the program features Francesca Amari, Lois Bourgon, Justin Charles Cowden and Lexi Marman, Michael Collum, Angelo Divino, Joshua Lance Dixon, Mitch Ellis, Fourplay! (Redux) Clifford Bell, Mary Pat Bowe, Mitch Ellis, Andrea Press also performing are Ter Gallagher, Shelly Goldstein, Ilene Graff and Ben Lanzarone, Ken Kelsey, William Martinez, Steve Masterson, Dana Meller, Mark Arthur Miller, Alex Mohajer, Evan Strand, and Patricia Whiteman. The evening will also include performances from the cast of“Encore! A Celebration of the 60th Anniversary of the MBCC Theater program” with David Samuel

Childs, Erin Beck,and Caytlan Wayt. The musical directors for the concert are Tim Butterworth,

Michael Collum, Ben Lanzarone, Bill Newlin and Ron Snyder and featured on bass is Al Garcia and on drums Tom Bowe.

Project Angel Food has served the community for 28 years and provided more than

10.5 million meals to men and women living with critical illness. The kitchen and staff prepare over 11,000 meal a week, free of charge and medically tailored to the requirements of clients living with HIV/AIDS, cancer, kidney failure, congestive heart disease and diabetes.

“The mission is one of love to feed and nourish the sick as they fight their battle. Today the need is just a vital and for the first time in our history there is a client waiting list,” Project Angel Food explained. “The need is urgent as nobody should have to wait for life-saving services.” Many of their clients are living well below the poverty line, with Project Angel Food filling a desperate need in all communities.

The benefit takes place Sunday, April 23 at 7 p.m., at the Prospect Theatre, 6356 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028. For ticket information call 323.469.0040 or visit prospecttheatre.la.

The benefit this year comes at a crucial time for Project Angel Food, as for the first time in 28 years, the charity has a waiting list of 100 clients who are sick, hungry and alone, according to organizers.