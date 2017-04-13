Rain Still Expected in LA County, Albeit Later Than Initially Thought

Rain is still expected in L.A. County Thursday, but it will arrive several hours later than initially expected, and there will be even less of it than the small amount that had been forecast, according to the National Weather Service.

The chance of rain in Los Angeles County after midnight had been set by the weather service at 30 percent. It has now been scaled back to 20 percent, and the rain is now expected to reach L.A. County from points north after noon and last “a couple of hours,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Stuart Seco. The expected volume is still paltry at about a 10th of an inch of rain or less.

As of Thursday morning, there was no forecast of precipitation in Orange County. In fact, Fullerton, Anaheim and Irvine are expected to be sunny.

A wind advisory will be in force from 6 to 9 Thursday evening in the L.A. County section of the San Gabriel mountains and the Antelope Valley. Winds of between 20 and 30 miles per hour with gusts of 45 to 50 mph are expected in both areas, according to the NWS.

The NWS forecast mostly cloudy skies in L.A. County Thursday and highs of 59 degrees Fahrenheit on Mount Wilson; 63 in Avalon; 65 in Palmdale and Lancaster; 66 at LAX; 67 in Saugus; 68 in San Gabriel and Burbank; 69 in Long Beach; 70 in Pasadena and Downtown L.A.; and 73 in Woodland Hills.

A combination of partly cloudy and sunny skies was forecast in Orange County, along with highs of 63 in Newport Beach; 65 in San Clemente; 66 in Laguna Beach; 69 in Anaheim; Irvine and Mission Viejo; and 71 in Fullerton and Yorba Linda.

Temperatures will climb a little under sunny skies over the next two days, then slip back under mostly cloudy skies Sunday, when there could be some precipitation, according to Seto.