California State Parks Foundation’s 19th Earth Day Restoration And Cleanup Presented By PG&E On Saturday, April 22

On Saturday, April 22, 40 state parks across California will be the focus of California State Parks Foundation’s (CSPF) 19th Earth Day Restoration and Cleanup resented by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E). In addition to being a presenting sponsor, PG&E employees, friends, and family will be on hand at 10 state parks. More than 4,000 volunteers are needed to help with environmental improvement projects statewide.

California’s state parks receive great benefits from the work completed by volunteers during CSPF’s annual Earth Day Restoration and Cleanup. This year, food storage lockers at campgrounds will be installed prior to the busy summer season, fencing and gates will be repaired, native and drought tolerant vegetation will be planted, rain barrels will be installed and trash will be removed to create a more welcoming and sustainable environment for visitors. Businesses and individuals are needed to actively participate with their communities to help steward and care for California’s 280 treasured state parks.

“Earth Day is definitely one of my favorite days of the year. I am deeply moved to see people from across California working together to restore our treasured parks that are near and dear to us all,” said Susan Smartt, interim executive director of CSPF. “The out-pouring of support during this annual celebration makes a difference everyone can feel great about when they visit their favorite state park,” said Smartt.

PG&E is providing a $200,000 grant to CSPF for the supplies and materials needed to complete 10 Earth Day projects in Northern and Central California. Other sponsors include Target, Oracle, Edison International, Union Bank, Intel, The Nature Conservancy, and Microsoft.

“Over the many years that I have been involved with this event, I have been especially impressed with the dedication of my PG&E colleagues and how they involve their children and neighbors. It teaches all of us respect for the parks and outdoors and instills a sense of good stewardship which is critical for the future of these resources,” said Tom Esser, a PG&E employee and volunteer who has participated for 15 years.