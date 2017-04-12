The Paley Center for Media Selects An Evening with One Day at a Time on May 4 As Part of 2017 PaleyLive LA Spring Season

The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills announced the addition of the Netflix series One Day at a Time to its 2017 PaleyLive LA Spring Season. The program which is open to the public and features a screening, panel conversation and audience Q&A with the cast and creative team, is scheduled to take place onThursday, May 4, 2017 at 7pm. One Day at a Time joins the other highly anticipated PaleyLive LA Spring Season events including: The CW’s teen soap Riverdale (April 27th); the new groundbreaking ABC comedy series Speechless (May 9th); and the ABC musical of Dirty Dancing (May 18th).

Justina Machado, “Penelope”; Rita Moreno, “Lydia”; Isabella Gomez, “Elena”; Marcel Ruiz, “Alex”; Norman Lear, Executive Producer; Gloria Calderon Kellett, Showrunner & Executive Producer; Mike Royce, Showrunner & Executive Producer; and Brent Miller, Co-Executive Producer, are scheduled to participate, with additional panelists to be announced.

“Upon its premiere, One Day at A Time proved to be one of the smartest and freshest new shows to enter the television landscape,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO. “PaleyLive programs are praised for presenting the best of what television has to offer and this event is no exception. We’re so proud to add An Evening with One Day at a Time to the incredible lineup of shows featured at the Paley Center this spring.”

One Day at a Time, Netflix and Sony Pictures Television’s inspired update of the classic 70’s-era sitcom, has received well-deserved praise from audiences and critics alike. Featuring an incredible ensemble of actors and a brilliant creative team led by Executive Producer Norman Lear and Showrunners Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce, the series is at once timeless and decidedly of the moment. The series introduces the Alvarez family including single mom “Penelope” (Justina Machado), a nurse and Afghanistan veteran; daughter “Elena” (Isabella Gomez); son “Alex” (Marcel Ruiz); and Penelope’s mother “Lydia” (Rita Moreno), along with their building superintendent, “Schneider” (Todd Grinnell). Together they bring to life one of the most heartfelt and consistently funny series on television today.

Tickets for An Evening with One Day at a Time go on sale to Paley Center Supporting and Patron Members on Friday, April 7 at 12:00 p.m. PT. Tickets go on sale for Paley Center Individual Members on April 8, and to the general public on April 9.

PaleyLive programs are known for offering television fans the rare opportunity to engage with the cast and creative teams of their favorite programs in exclusive events held at the Paley Center’s New York and Beverly Hills locations. All PaleyLive programs are selected by the Paley Center to not only expand society’s understanding of the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, but also for their ability to educate and entertain the public.

For more information, panel updates, and to purchase tickets please visit paley.me/oneday.