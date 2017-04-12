Slight Rain Expected Thursday

A little rain is expected Thursday, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.

The chance of rain in Los Angeles County after midnight stands at 30 percent, according to the weather service.

The rain will result from a pretty good storm system now in the eastern Pacific, said NWS meteorologist Curt Kaplan, but only about a 10th of an inch of rain is expected, with no chance of mud and debris flows, even in areas denuded by wildfire.

“There will be no impacts, other than wet roads,” he said.

Temperature highs are expected to run mostly from the mid 60s to the low 70s under partly cloudy skies Wednesday, slip back four or five degrees Thursday amid rain, then climb back roughly to Wednesday’s temperatures on Friday. More showers are likely next week, Kaplan said.

As of Wednesday morning, there is no imminent forecast of precipitation in Orange County.