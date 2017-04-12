Dodgers First Fireworks Show of the Season to be Accompanied by Billy Joel Songs

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ first postgame fireworks show of the 2017 season Friday will be accompanied by Billy Joel songs.

Fans will be invited onto the field to watch the show, which will take place before 11 p.m. and is subject to cancellation if the game lasts too long. The game has been designated as Billy Joel Night and the team is offering a ticket package consisting of a ticket to the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks and to Joel’s May 13 concert at Dodger Stadium.

A limited number of the ticket packages remain available, a team official told City News Service.