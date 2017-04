Police Conduct Search For Beverly Hills Burglar

Police were conducting a search for a burglary suspect Monday evening in Beverly Hills.

The search was announced by the Beverly Hills Police Department around 11 p.m. in the area of the 300 block of South Swall Drive, between Robertson Boulevard and Doheny Drive, near Olympic Boulevard.

A resident reported hearing broken glass in that area and police confirmed the break-in.

Residents in that area were advised to stay in their homes while the search was underway.