Neither Alcohol Nor Drugs Were Factors in Monday’s Fatal Crash

Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to have been factors in a multi-vehicle crash in Beverly Hills that left one pedestrian dead and a second critically injured, police said Monday.

The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. Sunday at Wilshire Boulevard and Bedford Drive, where two SUVs collided and one of them careened into the victims, said Beverly Hills police Lt. Renato Moreno.

The injured pedestrians were taken to a hospital, where one of them, a woman, was pronounced dead, Moreno said. Her name was withheld pending notification of her family. An unidentified man was hospitalized in critical condition.

“Officers determined that two vehicles collided in the intersection, and one vehicle deflected into the southeast corner of the intersection, where it struck a male and female pedestrian,” Moreno said.

A third vehicle on Bedford Drive just south of the intersection was also struck by one of the SUVs, he said.

No other injuries were reported.

All three motorists were cooperative and provided statements to investigators, according to Moreno, who said their names were not being released.

“Our investigators are still trying to determine fault,” he said.

Wilshire Boulevard was closed between Roxbury and Peck drives for 5 1/2 hours while an investigation was conducted.

The last pedestrian fatality in Beverly Hills occurred on Feb. 23, Moreno said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police traffic officers at (310) 288-2696.