At Least One Person Killed in Marina Del Ray Car Crash

At least one person was killed in a car crash last night on the Los Angeles-Marina Del Rey border, according to reports from the scene.
The crash was reported around 10 p.m. at Ocean Avenue and Washington
Boulevard, according to a desk officer at t”e Los Angeles Police Department’s
West Traffic Bureau.
The officer confirmed the crash was a :serious injury” crash but
declined to give details or confirm a fatality.
Authorities were determining which agency would handle the investigation
because it was unclear which jurisdiction it occurred in, the officer said.