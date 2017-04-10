Woman Bystander Fatally Injured Following SUV Collision in Beverly Hills

A woman was fatally injured and a man was critically hurt Sunday after one of two SUVs that collided hurtled into them as they stood on a Beverly Hills street corner.

The crash was just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Bedford Drive, according to Beverly Hills Lt. Renato Moreno.

The two were taken to a hospital, where the woman later died, Moreno said.

The man remains in critical condition.

The identities of the victims were withheld, pending notification of kin.

There’s no available information about the SUV drivers.

The crash shut Wilshire Boulevard in both directions between Roxbury and Peck drives, according to police. It was reopened about 10:25 p.m. when the crash scene investigation was completed.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Beverly Hills police Traffic Bureau unit at (310) 288-2696.