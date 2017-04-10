Local Radio Personality’s Assertion of Sexual Assault by Bill O’Reilly to be Investigated by 21st Century Fox

A Los Angeles radio personality’s assertion that she was sexually harassed by Fox News host Bill O’Reilly in 2013 is being investigated by the cable channel’s parent company, 21st Century Fox, it was reported Monday.

Lisa Bloom, the lawyer representing KFI talk radio host Wendy Walsh, told CNN on Sunday that 21st Century Fox attorneys say they will look into the claim that Walsh was denied an opportunity to become a contributor to Fox News because she rebuffed sexual advances made by O’Reilly.

A representative for 21st Century Fox confirmed that the company is having the incident investigated by the law firm that fielded harassment complaints at Fox News last year following the lawsuit filed by former anchor Gretchen Carlson, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Carlson sued ousted Fox News chief Roger Ailes in July. Ailes denied the allegations, but Carlson received a $20 million settlement from 21st Century Fox. Since then, Fox News has faced multiple claims from women who alleged they were mistreated by current and former employees.

Walsh has not filed a lawsuit, but her claim was part of a recent New York Times report that said O’Reilly and Fox News paid a total of $13 million to settle claims of sexual harassment and other bad behavior toward women at the company. That news has sharply reduced the number of advertisers on “The O’Reilly Factor” as dozens of sponsors have instructed Fox News to move their commercials out of the program.

Bloom and Walsh called into 21st Century Fox’s corporate hotline last week to formally issue the complaint with the company. A video of them making the call Wednesday is posted on YouTube.

Bloom told the Los Angeles Times that 21st Century Fox is required by law to look into the claim. The company confirmed that it will probe the matter.

Walsh and Bloom held a news conference in Woodland Hills on April 3, when they called for an independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by O’Reilly.

O’Reilly has denied improper conduct and said his fame made him a target for lawsuits.