Police Shooting of Man Threatening Individual With Knife Deemed Within Regulations

An officer who fatally shot a man as he was holding a knife to another man’s neck acted within department policy, according to a ruling by the Los Angeles Police Commission released Thursday.

Officers responded to a call of a man being held hostage with a knife in the 1400 block of Gabriel Garcia Marquez Street at about 8:20 p.m on April 10 of last year.

Police discovered 27-year-old Arturo Valdez inside an apartment and holding the knife to a man’s throat, and was shot to death by an officer after he failed to drop the knife, according to a report by LAPD Chief Charlie Beck.

The commission agreed with Beck’s report on a 4-0 vote.