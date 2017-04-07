Delegation of Mexican Governors to be Presented With Honorary Certificates of City Citizenship

A delegation of Mexican governors will meet Friday with members of the Los Angeles City Council and be presented with honorary certificates of city citizenship.

The event is planned for Friday’s City Council meeting and will mark the first time the council has formally received governors from Mexico, according to Council President Herb Wesson’s office.

The move comes amid increasing tensions between Mexico and the U.S. government, as well as between the feds and the leaders of Los Angeles.

Aside from threatening to build a wall between Mexico and the United States — while attempting the get Mexico to pay for it — President Donald Trump has also threatened to cut off federal funds to so-called “sanctuary cities,” which could apply to Los Angeles due to some of its policies limiting its cooperation on immigration enforcement.

The attendance of the governors comes at the invitation of Wesson, who will present the certificates. The dialogue will focus on the U.S.-Mexico relationship, as well as the cultural and economic relationship of Los Angeles and Mexico, Wesson’s office said.