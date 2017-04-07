uclahealth.org
Home » Westside TV » Aviation Art & Pin-up Festival | The Museum of Flying at the Santa Monica Airport

Aviation Art & Pin-up Festival | The Museum of Flying at the Santa Monica Airport

by: Category: Westside TV Leave a comment A+ / A-

The Aviation Art & Pin-up Festival took place at The Museum of Flying at the Santa Monica Airport and featured two fashion shows as well as aviation themed crafts. The event is organized in support of Pinups for Heroes and to help promote the Museum of Flying, which may face closure once the Santa Monica Airport closes. | #Pinups

Aviation Art & Pin-up Festival | The Museum of Flying at the Santa Monica Airport Reviewed by on . The Aviation Art & Pin-up Festival took place at The Museum of Flying at the Santa Monica Airport and featured two fashion shows as well as aviation themed craf The Aviation Art & Pin-up Festival took place at The Museum of Flying at the Santa Monica Airport and featured two fashion shows as well as aviation themed craf Rating: 0
Leave a comment

Tags :

Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Reddit

About Michael Ray

smmirror.wpengine.com

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

All Rights Reserved ©2016 Mirror Media Group

scroll to top