The Bay Foundation Offers Volunteers, Donors Variety of Events in Honor of Earth Month

The Bay Foundation (TBF) offers plenty of opportunity this Earth Month to support and learn about our projects that need volunteers all year long. The month features our regular restoration and monitoring volunteer events, as well as other outings to support TBF! We encourage everyone to head outdoors and help learn about and take care of our natural environment at least once during April.

To sign up for any Volunteer Events, please visit our Events Page. Community members are invited out to these volunteer and other events in support of TBF and its projects:

4/1: LAX Dunes Volunteer Day (10a-1p) – TBF started Day 1 of the month with an event that is a major part of our volunteer projects; please consider for next month. Volunteers remove invasive vegetation and learn about the importance and resilience of coastal dune systems. Monthly. For more project info, please click here.

4/8: Patagonia in Pasadena (12-4p). Meet some of TBF’s team and find out how to be a part of projects, learn about internships, etc. (One Colorado, 47 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, 91103)

4/8: Stone Canyon Creek Restoration Volunteer Day (10a-1p) – Volunteer to restore and learn about stream habitat along a Ballona Creek tributary. Monthly. Conducted in partnership with UCLA and adjacent elementary UCLA Lab School. For more project info, please click here.

4/15: Culver City Rain Garden Volunteer Day (10a-1p) – Volunteer to remove invasive vegetation, plant native vegetation and see water conservation, stormwater capture and pollutant reduction in action. Monthly.

4/20: TBF will be hosting a table and games at Rolling Hills Estates Earth Day Celebration.

4/22: Yoga on the Beach (9:30-11a) – Begin Earth Day by supporting TBF! Come and learn about our Santa Monica Beach Restoration Pilot Project, then restore yourself with a gentle 75 minute class, suggested donation $15 (100% goes to TBF!). Click here for registration, info.