Reward Offered by Police For Information Regarding Stabbing of Homeless Woman

A $50,000 reward will be offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever fatally stabbed a homeless woman in the Pico-Union area, police announced Wednesday.

Irma Cuevas was killed on Feb. 19 in the 2600 block of Olympic Boulevard, between Hoover Street and Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police officials and City Councilman Gil Cedillo planned to announce the reward at news conference Thursday afternoon at the LAPD’s Olympic Station.