Celebrate Earth Day at Los Angeles Waterkeeper’s 6th Annual Stand Up for Clean Water Event

On Saturday, April 22, Los Angeles Waterkeeper welcomes ocean enthusiasts to Paradise Cove in Malibu for one of Southern California’s largest stand up paddle (SUP) board races, Stand Up For Clean Water, a Waterkeeper Alliance SPLASH Event presented nationally by Toyota and locally by LA Sanitation. Each year, the event draws hundreds of paddlers and community members together for a packed day of races, beach games, live music, and more in celebration of the California coastline.

Renowned ocean athletes and prominent local paddlers will participate in Stand Up For Clean Water’s open 5-mile race, fun 2-mile course, relay and kids races. The event will also feature snorkeling sessions hosted by Malibu Divers and small group eco-tours organized by the Paddle Academy. Inflatable SUP boards donated by 360 Go Anywhere will be available for those just getting started with stand up paddling. Back on the sand, guests can participate in a seaside yoga class hosted by Sand Sisters LA, enjoy a fresh seafood lunch catered by Paradise Cove Beach Café, and sample cold pressed juice by Renew Juicery. Plus, local favorite Santa Monica Brew Works will be pouring beer all afternoon!

Live music is always a highlight of the post-race beach party. This year, SoCal-based band The Smashup will kick off the celebration. Closing out the event is an all-star cover band including: Rami Jaffee on keys (Foo Fighters/The Wallflowers), Christopher Thorn on guitar (BLind MeLoN, AWOLNATION), Sean Hurley on bass (Vertical Horizon/John Mayer), Jessy Greene on violin (P!nk, Foo Fighters), Jonny Kaplan on vocals and guitar (The Lazy Stars), and Mario Calire on drums (The Wallflowers/Ozomotli)!

Also joining the unique event will be underserved and at-risk youth from across LA County who participate in Waterkeeper’s boat-based MPA Watch program. The on-the-water outreach and monitoring program safeguards local Marine Protected Areas (MPAs)—areas of the ocean where fishing is limited, but recreational activities are encouraged. Waterkeeper engages hundreds of at-risk youth and other volunteers in protecting these ‘underwater national parks,’ including the Point Dume State Marine Reserve where SUP For Clean Water takes place.

“We look forward to spending Earth Day engaging community members in our work to protect ecologically important areas of the ocean, while also enjoying a beautiful day on a truly iconic location along LA’s coastline, “says Bruce Reznik, Executive Director of Los Angeles Waterkeeper.

For more information on the SPLASH Event Series, presented nationally by Toyota, please visit www.splashseries.org