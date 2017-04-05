World Water Day/Generosity.org, “An American in Paris”

March 22 was World Water Day. Hosted by Generosity.org, we celebrated at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Founder Philip Wagner, is also the lead pastor of Oasis LA Church, and Generosity.org is dedicated to ending the clean water crisis by drilling clean water wells in developing countries. To date, Generosity has raised $5 million, funding over 752 water projects, and providing clean water to over 400,000 people worldwide.

Queen Latifah, Katy Perry and Megan Fox are all Generosity org supporters, and at this year’s event, Kate Flannery (“The Office”), Tim Davis, and Jane Lynch (“Glee”)’s comedic routine rocked the room. American Idol winner Jordin Sparks was also in attendance and sang her heart out for the cause.

Accompanying me was the gorgeous Sandra Costa, purveyor of the finest design projects and properties around the world, and a philanthropic legend in this town.

She was the first guest to make an offer during the live auction for a comfy hoodie and matching cap featuring Generosity’s logo.

With this caliber of guest in the standing room only audience, no doubt Generosity prevailed.

A fabulous evening in Paris by this American, was spent at the Pantages Theatre, when we attended the stage version of “An American in Paris.” This multi-Tony Award winning musical adaptation of the 1951 Oscar-winning film, brought back memories of the original stars, Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron, and frankly, they were hard to beat.

I have become friends with Kelly’s widow, Patricia, who travels the world with her Legacy tour about Gene. As for Leslie, when I married my late husband, we lived with her father, Claude Caron, a parfumier in St.Thomas, Virgin Islands. I could not resist the attached photo of Leslie Caron and Patricia Kelly posing together at a recent Dancer’s Society Event. Some things never change.

With music and lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin, choreography by Christopher Wheeldon, and the outstanding performances of Garen Scribner as Jerry Mulligan and Sara Esty as Lise, you cannot miss this exciting experience.

The show runs through April 9. Better run down to the Pantages. It is bound to be a sell-out.