Nazarian Family Sells Century City Penthouse for $15.2 Million

A family trust connected to Los Angeles hotelier Sam Nazarian has sold its 6,080-square-foot penthouse in Related’s posh 42-story Century building for $15.2 million, reports The Real Deal.

The identity of the buyer is not yet known.

A trust tied to Qualcomm co-founder Younes Nazarian and his wife, Soraya Nazarian, bought the condo for $10 million in 2012, but then transferred it to the Nazarian’s four children in 2016.

The three-bedroom, five-bedroom condominium at 1 W Century Drive features a built-in buffet area, and has a great room of 1,850 square feet.

The penthouse has been on and off the market since 2014, when Coldwell Banker listed it for $19.5 million. It was relisted for just under $18 million in 2015 before being taken off the market.