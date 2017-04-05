uclahealth.org
Home » Westside TV » Eternal Meadow | Santa Monica Woodlawn Cemetery

Eternal Meadow | Santa Monica Woodlawn Cemetery

by: Category: Westside TV Leave a comment A+ / A-

As of 2015 the Santa Monica Woodlawn Cemetery has been know for its “green Burial” options– from natural wood caskets to Earth-friendly shrouds. This year, the Woodlawn Cemetery held the ribbon cutting & opening ceremony for its Eternal Meadow burial site, which is filled with California native grasses and wild flowers.

#GoGreen!
Longing by Joakim Karud https://soundcloud.com/joakimkarud
Music provided by Audio Library https://youtu.be/wSL0sGLTgLQ

Eternal Meadow | Santa Monica Woodlawn Cemetery Reviewed by on . As of 2015 the Santa Monica Woodlawn Cemetery has been know for its "green Burial" options-- from natural wood caskets to Earth-friendly shrouds. This year, the As of 2015 the Santa Monica Woodlawn Cemetery has been know for its "green Burial" options-- from natural wood caskets to Earth-friendly shrouds. This year, the Rating: 0
Leave a comment

Tags :

Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Reddit

About Michael Ray

smmirror.wpengine.com

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

All Rights Reserved ©2016 Mirror Media Group

scroll to top