Eternal Meadow | Santa Monica Woodlawn Cemetery

Apr 05

As of 2015 the Santa Monica Woodlawn Cemetery has been know for its "green Burial" options-- from natural wood caskets to Earth-friendly shrouds. This year, the

As of 2015 the Santa Monica Woodlawn Cemetery has been know for its "green Burial" options-- from natural wood caskets to Earth-friendly shrouds. This year, the

0

Reviewed byonRating: