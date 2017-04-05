Century City Family Law Firm Makes L.A. Business Journal List

Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers (MOLM), LLP, is the only family law firm to have made the Los Angeles Business Journal’s (LABJ) list of largest law firms in the country.

LABJ announced its list on March 20.

MOLM employs 21 attorneys, all of whom practice family law exclusively. It’s regarded as the preeminent female-owned family law firm in Southern California covering all aspects of family law, including complex divorce, division of high-net-worth estates, high-conflict custody matters, international and domestic child custody move-away cases, parental alienation and estrangement custody cases, pre- and post-nuptial agreements, dissolution of domestic partnerships and issues specific to LGBTQ+ families, and mediation.

MOLM’s founding partner Lisa Helfend Meyer said in a statement, “We are very proud to make this prestigious list for the first time and to help put the spotlight on family law as an important legal specialty.”