Century City Bar Association’s 2017 Lawyers of the Year

The Century City Bar Association (CCBA) held its 49th Annual Installation Banquet and Awards Ceremony at the Intercontinental Hotel in Century City on March 30.

The annual event honors attorneys in five practice areas as part of its mission “to provide top-quality legal education; enhance and promote the sense of community among Century City lawyers; honor Century City lawyers who have achieved extraordinary accomplishments; and to provide leadership opportunities to lawyers who participate in the CCBA.”

The 2017 honorees are:

Intellectual Property Litigation Lawyer of the Year – Rachel M. Capoccia, Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP

ˆ• Bankruptcy Lawyer of the Year – Brian L. Davidoff, Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger LLP

Class Action Litigation Lawyer of the Year – Robert J. Herrington, Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Trust Litigation Lawyer of the Year – Blake A. Rummel, Weinstock Manion, A Law Corporation

Labor and Employment Lawyer of the Year – Beth A. Schroeder, Lathrop & Gage LLP Entertainment and

Media Litigation Lawyer of the Year – Robert M. Schwartz, Irell & Manella LLP

CCBA President Duane Kumagai, said of the honorees, “They have distinguished themselves not only as being among the most accomplished lawyers in their respective fields of expertise, but as leaders in Southern California’s law and business community as well.”

Robert Freund, president-elect of the CCBA, added, “Century City is home to some of the most sophisticated and respected attorneys in the fields of corporate transactions, bankruptcy, commercial litigation, employee benefits, intellectual property, and immigration. This year’s honorees have set examples not only for legal excellence, but for dedication to the entire legal community.”